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Lions Futsal Academy aims to raise standards of both the futsal and football scenes in Singapore

Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad (left) and Lions Futsal Academy co-founder Kenneth Kwang at the academy’s launch at *SCAPE on Aug 9.

SINGAPORE – As a boy growing up in the hospital attendants’ quarters at Woodbridge Hospital, where his father, former national goalkeeper Ahmad Wartam, worked, Fandi Ahmad played street football on the hospital grounds and any surface he and his friends could find.

With a hearty laugh, Fandi, the guest of honour at the launch of the Lions Futsal Academy at *SCAPE on Aug 9, recalled how street football helped him improve his technique and ability to get out of tight situations.

The 64-year-old told The Straits Times: “We would play on all kinds of terrain – on grass, along the hallway, on basketball courts, and even on the roads. But whenever the cars passed by, we would have to stop lah.

“We would have five to six plastic balls on standby in case they broke, but we always had a good time.

“We played barefoot and learnt how to get out of tight situations. This was where and how we improved our technique and touches, developed our dribbling, and learnt tricks because we had to think of something to beat our opponents. Eventually, we were able to think and pass quickly, and play good one- or two-touch football with confidence.”

These were the capabilities that led Fandi to become Singapore’s most celebrated footballer as he went on to play in the UEFA Cup with Dutch side Groningen and skipper the Lions, scoring delightful goals that captured the nation’s imagination.

Internationally, the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also honed their skills through street football or futsal – five-a-side football played on a hard court with a smaller and heavier ball – before they became global superstars.

This is why Kenneth Kwang decided to co-found the Lions Futsal Academy, as he felt there was a lack of a clear development pathway for young futsal players in Singapore, even though many youths enjoy playing street football recreationally.

The National Street Soccer League ran from 1995 to 2019, but due to limited resources, futsal was not a priority for the Football Association of Singapore. Consequently, the Republic never participated in futsal at the SEA Games when the sport was part of the programme in six previous editions.

In the long term, Kwang hopes his academy can help raise the standards of both the futsal and football scenes in Singapore.

The 37-year-old father of three, who was a goalkeeper for Kampung Buangkok, a Singaporean side that played in the Brunei Futsal League in 2024-2025, said: “There has not been a structured pathway that allowed them to progressively develop their skills and aspire towards higher levels of competition.

“Through the academy, we also hope to create more opportunities for our local scene. We are currently planning collaborations with overseas clubs, to provide our players with more opportunities to train, compete and participate in exchange programmes abroad.”

At the launch on National Day, around 50 young players took to the court for a five-station futsal circuit, which tested their ball control, passing, agility and finishing skills while getting first-hand experience of the academy’s approach to player development.

The Lions Futsal Academy, which is understood to be Singapore’s first structured futsal development academy for players aged six to 16, will subsequently conduct training at *SCAPE Playspace every Thursday from 5-9pm, with an additional session on the last Saturday of each month from 9-11am.

Players will be grouped according to their age and ability to ensure that every participant trains in an environment that is appropriate to their stage of development.

The academy’s Asian Football Confederation Futsal-certified coaches will continually assess the players’ individual growth and provide the right balance of challenge, guidance and support to maximise their development.

The programme is priced at $400 for a term of 10 sessions, with more information available on its website lionsfutsalacademy.com.

Kwang added: “Ultimately, we hope to nurture a passion for futsal from a young age while helping players build strong technical foundations that can benefit them in both futsal and football.

Coaches from the Lions Futsal Academy speaking to young participants at the launch of the academy on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

“Due to the fast-paced nature of futsal and players’ constant involvement in the game , they get more touches on the ball, making it more exciting and engaging for beginners to develop their confidence and skills.

“The skills developed through futsal are also highly transferable to football. Many aspects of the game, such as ball control, spatial awareness and quick decision-making, are equally crucial on the football field. Even if one starts off with futsal, the fundamentals provide a strong foundation should they want to switch to football.”