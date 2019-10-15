Lions fan's big moment

While more than 20,000 fans were at the National Stadium for Brazil's friendly against Nigeria on Sunday, two Singaporeans were at the Geylang Lorong 12 field to watch the Lions prepare for today's World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan. Royce Yap (in blue) had written to The Straits Times about The Pro Series story on skipper Hariss Harun inspiring her nephews. With national team manager Eric Ong's help, ST arranged a meet-and-greet for her and Bradly Yap, 13, a centre-back for Tanjong Katong Secondary. After meeting (from left) Irfan Fandi, Hariss and Baihakki Khaizan, Bradly said: "I will keep in mind what Hariss told me, that there is no substitute for hard work, and to enjoy playing football."