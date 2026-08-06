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Singapore’s Jacob Mahler says the Lions want to give a performance against Indonesia that the fans can be proud of when both sides meet in an ASEAN Championship match on Aug 7.

SINGAPORE – Nearly five years have passed since the Lions last faced Indonesia, but memories of that 4-2 extra-time loss in the ASEAN Championship are still fresh for many, including Singapore’s Jacob Mahler.

Mahler, who was among the 9,982 fans at the National Stadium then, felt dismayed that he was unable to contribute on the pitch. While he was in the provisional squad, he did not make the final list.

Then 21, he watched as the Lions, down to just eight men, lost after 120 minutes of bruising battle in the second-leg semi-final as Indonesia advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

This time, a fit-and-firing Mahler is eager to make a difference as the Lions host Indonesia in their last ASEAN Championship Group A match at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7.

Singapore, level on seven points with group leaders Vietnam, need just a draw to qualify for the semi-finals, while Indonesia, third on six points, need to win.

Mahler, who played in defence as the Lions held defending champions Vietnam to a 0-0 draw on July 31, said the 2021 match against Indonesia is still being talked about.

But the 26-year-old added: “Look, everything is new now... and we know what is at stake. We are hungry, and we want to go out there and give a performance for our fans and our families to be proud of.”

World No. 148 Singapore had beaten Cambodia (2-1) and Timor-Leste (2-0) before holding Vietnam at the My Dinh National Stadium.

The clash against 118th-ranked Indonesia – who are reeling from a 3-0 home defeat by Vietnam on Aug 3 – will be played in front of a sold-out crowd.

On the mounting pressure amid heightened expectations around the squad – which achieved a maiden qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup – Mahler said he was unfazed.

Vowing to give his all, the Tampines Rovers player said: “We obviously want to create something special for everyone. We want to go through to the next round.

“I know how much this means for the team, for the fans, for Singapore. So I’m personally using this pressure to motivate myself... give 120 per cent, to basically die for the badge.”

Mahler’s desire stems from the lengthy periods he spent on the sidelines – times he described as the lowest points of his career.

In 2022, he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while playing for the Young Lions.

While in a national team training camp in Japan in 2024, he injured his right knee, sustaining ACL and medial collateral ligament damage which required two operations . That saw him sidelined till August 2025, when he made his debut for the Stags.

Mahler, who can play in both defence and defensive midfield, amassed 30 appearances in three competitions for Tampines in the 2025-26 Singapore Premier League season and was one of their standout players.

With key Lions midfielder Kyoga Nakamura suspended after picking up a second yellow card, Mahler may be redeployed to plug a hole in the middle on his 21st appearance for the Lions.

Asked if Mahler could be fielded there, Lions coach Gavin Lee said the exemplary player has always been stable “regardless of the role that has been demanded of him”, but also noted that they have different options to cope with Nakamura’s absence.

If fielded, Mahler will find himself coming up against familiar foes and a country he once called home.

Born in Copenhagen to a Danish father and Singaporean mother, Mahler moved to Jakarta when he was two before the family relocated to Singapore in 2004.

In May 2023, he joined Indonesian Liga 1 side Madura United. He played 30 games, contributed to 10 clean sheets and scored once during the regular season as his side placed fourth in the 18-team league.

In the top-four championship series, he helped Madura reach the two-legged final, where they lost 6-1 on aggregate to Persib Bandung.

While he joined Thai side Muangthong United after one season, Mahler said the Indonesian stint helped him to mature as a player.

He said: “Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Indonesian football, the fans, everything. Majority of us players have played against this Indonesian football team in ASEAN tournaments... and they have a very good side. And while I may know some of these players (better), at the end of the day, it’s 11 versus 11.”

“I think it’s an equal game, and anything can happen in football,” he added.

While a draw would suffice, Lee insisted the Lions’ general approach “doesn’t change”.

The 35-year-old said: “We arrived here playing the way we want to build our identity and our football, and we shouldn’t allow the equation to affect us.

“But having said that, when the situation comes tomorrow night in the last few minutes, if there are certain decisions to make, then we will be clever enough to make them.”

Lions forward Ilhan Fandi, who spent four years in Indonesia with his family during his formative years, is looking forward to giving Singaporeans reasons to cheer two days ahead of National Day.

The 23-year-old, who is close friends with Indonesian players such as Sandy Walsh and Shayne Pattynama, said: “We play football for big games like this.

“We play football for the people, and it would be nice to give back to Singapore on her birthday. Our main focus is the game... we are here to do a job, put up a good performance and try and qualify for the semi-finals.”

Additional reporting by David Lee