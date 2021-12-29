Lions coach quits after Suzuki Cup semi-final run

In a sombre and emotional announcement yesterday, national football team head coach Tatsuma Yoshida said he was quitting the top job a year before his contract is up next December.

The bombshell, delivered at a media conference at the Jalan Besar Stadium, comes three days after the Lions exited the AFF Suzuki Cup following a controversy-riddled semi-final second leg tie against Indonesia.

They lost the semi-finals on an aggregate score of 5-3, but the fighting spirit of the team - who led during the game even after two players were red-carded - galvanised local football fans.

The announcement was made after a reception hosted by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at the stadium to recognise the efforts of the team at the Asean Football Federation Championship.

Yoshida, who took up the Singapore job in May 2019, cited the need to be closer to his family in Japan - he is a father to two daughters aged 11 and 14 - after being apart for most of the pandemic as the key reason for his decision.

"I know I will miss the boys and Singapore, but I had to make this decision (for me) personally... I am not only a football coach," he said.

He revealed that he also had "several options" to join teams in Japan a year earlier and was keen to go - also for family reasons - but eventually decided to stay after conversations with the top brass in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

FAS president Lim Kia Tong, who at one point paused to wipe away tears, said: "It is very, very disappointing and it is very sad for us to part ways."

General secretary Yazeen Buhari said the FAS will mutually terminate Yoshida's contract on Friday, and that the coach will leave Singapore tonight.

He added that the association will begin its search for Yoshida's replacement immediately and hopes to have a replacement before the next international break in late March. The priority is for the next coach to share the same playing philosophies as Yoshida, he said.

Lim said he would speak to Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima to see if the latter has recommendations for Yoshida's replacement. However, Yazeen stressed that the FAS would not restrict itself to only Japanese coaches.

The head coach spoke with his team yesterday afternoon, shortly before publicly announcing his departure. Asked by The Straits Times what his final message to them was, he said: "Very simple. I told them you must believe and trust in yourself. I tell them before every match."

Turning emotional as he talked about his charges, he added: "I love my boys. They are almost my sons. They accept me even though my English is poor."

Yoshida leaves with a record of six wins, four draws and 10 losses from 20 matches.

Yesterday's reception saw the players, coaching and backroom staff welcomed to the pitch by a guard of honour formed by Mr Tong and members of the FAS council.

In his address, Mr Tong thanked the team for inspiring a whole new generation of Singapore football fans by showing them the "power of possible".

"You have left a mark not just on the minds and hearts of football fans, but of the average Singaporean," he said.

"Sports can do this like no other… You can't teach this. You can only see and experience this, and all of you have given us a lesson on what it means to play for each other… and to have team spirit."

Addressing the team and staff, Lim added: "I am immensely proud of you.

"Thank you for capping off (the) year by ushering in joy and hope not only for the next year, but for years ahead."