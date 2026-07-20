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Lionesses lose 2-0 to Indonesia in AFF Women’s Cup semis

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Singapore’s Danelle Tan (in red) looking to pounce as Indonesia defender Remini Rumbewas shields the ball while captain Emily Nahon looks on.

PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF MALAYSIA/FACEBOOK

The Lionesses lost 2-0 to Indonesia in the Asean Football Federation Women’s Cup semi-finals at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium on July 19.

Goals by Gea Yumanda (68th) and Remini Rumbewas (80th) helped the defending champions book their spot in the July 22 final against Laos, who pipped Cambodia 1-0 in the other semi-final.

In reaching the final, Indonesia – who are boosted by several naturalised players – and Laos have also qualified for the Asean Women’s Championship.

Singapore will have to beat Cambodia in the AFF Women’s Cup’s third-place play-off on July 22 to clinch the remaining spot in the region’s top-tier tournament.

Earlier, the Lionesses had topped Group A by beating Malaysia and drawing with Laos.

More on this topic
Lionesses end six-game winless run against Malaysia to reach AFF Women’s Cup semi-finals
Danelle Tan extends stay at Tokyo Verdy Beleza as Lionesses set sights on AFF Women’s Cup final
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.