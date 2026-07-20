Lionesses lose 2-0 to Indonesia in AFF Women’s Cup semis

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Singapore’s Danelle Tan (in red) looking to pounce as Indonesia defender Remini Rumbewas shields the ball while captain Emily Nahon looks on.

The Lionesses lost 2-0 to Indonesia in the Asean Football Federation Women’s Cup semi-finals at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium on July 19.

Goals by Gea Yumanda (68th) and Remini Rumbewas (80th) helped the defending champions book their spot in the July 22 final against Laos, who pipped Cambodia 1-0 in the other semi-final.

In reaching the final, Indonesia – who are boosted by several naturalised players – and Laos have also qualified for the Asean Women’s Championship.

Singapore will have to beat Cambodia in the AFF Women’s Cup’s third-place play-off on July 22 to clinch the remaining spot in the region’s top-tier tournament.

Earlier, the Lionesses had topped Group A by beating Malaysia and drawing with Laos.