Lionesses eyeing victory in derby

Any encounter between Singapore and Malaysia is always spicy, regardless of which sport the Causeway rivals contest, and fans from both teams can expect a thrilling match when the Lionesses face the Malaysians in the opening fixture of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship today.

Both sides are aiming to start their campaign at the Binan Football Stadium in Manila on a winning note.

Much tougher opposition loom in Group A in the Philippines, who have qualified for next year's World Cup, and four-time winners Thailand, 2008 champions Australia, and Indonesia.

The Lionesses are also looking to end a 15-year drought against Malaysia, with their last victory in an international "A" fixture coming in 2007 in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup qualifier, which they won 1-0.

Since then, Singapore have lost all five encounters.

In the pre-match press conference yesterday, Singapore coach Stephen Ng said: "We are definitely looking forward to the game - Singapore versus Malaysia is always a very interesting derby fixture.

'We are very positive and we look forward to getting a result from the opening game. We look forward to a good start in this tournament, especially with so many quality teams in the group."

Malaysia coach Jacob Joseph sees their first two games against Singapore and Indonesia, who are ranked 132nd and 95th respectively, as opportunities to get points in a difficult group.

But he also admitted that it will not be easy as world No. 85 Malaysia have not had many chances to play internationally over the past year.

Their last competition was the qualifiers for the AFC Women's Asian Cup last September.

They did not take part in May's SEA Games, while Singapore competed and held their own against Laos (83rd), Myanmar (48th) and five-time SEA Games champions Thailand (43rd) to finish third in the four-team Group B.

In preparation for the upcoming AFF Women's Championship, Malaysia played two friendlies against Bangladesh last month.

They lost the first game 6-0, with the second match ending in a goalless draw.

Joseph said: "I know Singapore have got good preparations - they were involved in the SEA Games, played more games and they came back and played friendly matches against Hong Kong, which means they are well prepared.

"This game will be a 50-50 game for me, it's not an easy game to beat Singapore."

Singapore are also under no illusions that today's encounter will be straightforward.

Captain Ernie Sulastri Sontaril said: "It is always an exciting fixture whenever we play against Malaysia, and it's a great way for us to start our AFF tournament against our Causeway neighbours.

"We are aiming for a good fight to give ourselves a morale boost and confidence working as a unit.

"I believe that we can achieve. We have lost against Malaysia in our last few encounters but, with this squad and the strength that we have, it will be a good fight."

The Lionesses have been testing a more conservative back-three formation with wing-backs in recent games, losing 4-0 and 1-0 in two friendlies against the 78th-ranked Hong Kong at Jalan Besar last month.

While the team are still getting used to the new tactics, Ernie, 33, believes her side will be able to deliver.

The defender added: "We're still adapting but this team has the potential to adapt quickly and play as per the coach's instructions.

"We will follow the game plan because we know this is how to succeed together.

"In any kind of formation, or task that coach wants us to do, with the team spirit and togetherness, it will show and translate on the pitch."