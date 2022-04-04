Lionesses eager to show progress

After a two-decade absence from the SEA Games, the excitement of competing in the regional tournament again is palpable among the national women's footballers.

Since receiving news in February that they had been given the nod for the May 12-23 Games in Hanoi, the Lionesses have been hard at work, arriving for training two to three hours earlier to work on things like skills and technique, while also putting in additional gym sessions to improve their strength and conditioning.

Players like vice-captain Stephanie Gigette Dominguez have been doing this while juggling their school and work commitments.

They will get the chance to put their preparations to the test in the Football Association of Singapore Tri-Nations Series against Seychelles today and Papua New Guinea next Monday at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

"Ever since we got the announcement that we were going to participate in the SEA Games, I can see we've been coming to training earlier just to self-train, to up our skills and technique," said Dominguez, a 23-year-old graduating student from Temasek Polytechnic, who also works part-time as a food deliverer to cover her daily expenses.

"Not only that, we've been going to the gym to build on our strength and conditioning.

"It's not only the physical part, I really like how we check in on each other mentally and emotionally so in a way that builds our chemistry on and off the pitch. That's what I really like about our team and that's how we've progressed ever since we came back from Tajikistan last year."

She was referring to last September's Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Dushanbe, where they lost 1-0 to Indonesia twice. Their upcoming matches will be their first since then.

Dominguez said: "I'm actually very excited to play in front of friends and family and how they can be physically there to support us. It's exciting to see and show them how much we've improved."

For head coach Stephen Ng, the tournament is also a chance to see how their foreign-based players such as Danelle Tan and Putri Nur Syaliza, who are studying in England and the United States respectively, gel with the squad, who are ranked world No. 135.

The games against unranked Seychelles and world No. 49 Papua New Guinea will also give the younger players a chance to gain international experience. Over a third of players in Ng's 25-strong squad are aged 20 or below.