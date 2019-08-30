Lioness Putri quizzes Ronaldo in Italy on his secret to success

One of Singapore's best local female footballers met one of the world's finest players in the sport on Wednesday night.

Putri Nur Syaliza, a six-time recipient of the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship, was invited by e-commerce platform Shopee to join Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a promotional livestream for Shopee in Turin, Italy.

Appearing for about five minutes at the tail end of the 41-minute video, available on the Shopee mobile app, the 16-year-old Queensway Secondary School student got to ask the Portuguese forward two questions.

Indonesian footballer Martunis, 21, was also given the chance to quiz the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

Putri, a nominee of last year's The Straits Times Young Athlete of the Year, asked Ronaldo about his most important value in football and the secret to his success.

To the latter question, the 34-year-old replied: "I don't have secrets... without talent it is not possible, but talent is not everything... You have to suffer, deal with the pain sometimes.

"(I) believe in myself, dedicate myself to work hard, and not one day, but every day, every week, month and year. You have to be the same."

IN REAL LIFE It was honestly the best feeling ever, because I got to see Cristiano Ronaldo and experience this livestream interview. He (Ronaldo) was really standing right beside me. PUTRI NUR SYALIZA, Singapore footballer, on meeting the Juventus player.

On her four-day trip, Putri said: "It was honestly the best feeling ever, because I got to see Cristiano Ronaldo and experience this livestream interview.

"He (Ronaldo) was really standing right beside me and Martunis is an easy-going person. We got to interact easily."