Lionel Scaloni wants Argentina’s legacy to be ‘never say die’

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KANSAS CITY – Lionel Scaloni said he wants his Argentina team to be remembered as a side that “never gives up”, as he prepares them to face Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (Sunday morning, Singapore time).

The defending champions sailed through the group stage at the 2026 tournament but have been pushed to the limit by Cape Verde and Egypt in the knockout rounds.

But even as they struggled, the South Americans are now unbeaten in 11 World Cup games as they seek to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

However, they face a tough test against an industrious and well-drilled Switzerland team in Kansas City.

Scaloni told his pre-match press conference at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday that supporting Argentina was about “passion”.

“I would like this national team to be remembered as a team that never gave up,” he said.

He added that he had become emotional after seeing a young fan expressing his support for the team.

“We, the technical staff, the players, we play football for this,” he explained. “We do not play football just for a win. And then when you see those things that come out of our heart, this is just outstanding.

“When you see a 10-year-old saying those things and talking with that passion, and everyone shouting ‘Argentina’, that is just so emotional. And that is the legacy that I want.”

Saturday’s quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium will take Lionel Messi back to the scene of his hat-trick in Argentina’s first match of the 2026 tournament, a 3-0 win over Algeria.

The Inter Miami forward is level with France’s Kylian Mbappe on eight goals in the race for the Golen Boot and is now the leading scorer in World Cup history, with 21 goals across his career.

Scaloni said his star player would be the at the top for as long as he wanted to be.

“At 39 years of age, some people might think he may not rise to the challenge, but I’ve said before that for as long as he wants, he will be the best,” he said.

“I’m not saying that because I’m coaching him, but I think if he wants to, he will continue to be the best.”

As for the match, Scaloni said Switzerland, led by their influential captain Granit Xhaka, would be hard to beat in the last eight.

“They have a long-standing history in World Cups,” said the Argentine. “They have very experienced players physically. They are strong. So it will be a tough opponent.

“We respect them very much, as we also do with other opponents. They eliminated Colombia. Colombia had been doing great during this World Cup.”

In the other camp, Xhaka has told fans to “keep dreaming” as he prepares to lead his team against Argentina.

The Sunderland midfielder said Switzerland’s “overarching aim” was to beat the defending champions and reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

“Regarding the fans, keep dreaming. I am a person who always dreams, and dreams can come true,” he said.

“And if we want to fulfil our dreams, you need to work, you need to sweat, you need to give it 100 per cent.

“You really need to push your limits if you want to beat Argentina. And I’m convinced my team is ready.”

The first question of the press conference, which also featured coach Murat Yakin, was unsurprisingly how Switzerland would stop Messi.

“Tomorrow, on the pitch, we will perform as a unit,” said Yakin.

“We will try to play passes, press high against Argentina... Obviously, we will try to do the work on the pitch. We can talk a lot, but in the end, it has to really translate on the pitch. And we do have our solutions.”

Xhaka admitted it was not possible to keep the marauding Messi quiet for the whole match but said his men would be “smart”.

“I don’t know if we can stop him over 90 minutes,” he said.

“However, we have to be very smart. We’ll have to be compact, close the gaps, not give him too many spaces. We will try, obviously, to play in position. When we have the ball, he won’t be able to act as much.”

Switzerland have reached the World Cup quarter-finals three times, but not since 1954, when they hosted the tournament.

“We are very well prepared and we need to showcase our mentality and I am sure that we can really bother Argentina,” added Xhaka. AFP