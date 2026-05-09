Lionel Messi says Argentina up against ‘other favourites’ in World Cup repeat bid

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Fans in front of one of the many murals depicting Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

MIAMI – Lionel Messi says Argentina fans are right to dream of a second straight World Cup crown, but warns other contenders, including France and Spain, “are in better shape”.

“There are a lot of guys who are dealing with injuries or a lack of match fitness, but the truth is that when the group is together it has been proven that it competes and always wants to win,” Messi said of Argentina in an interview with host Pollo Alvarez published on YouTube.

However, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has made Inter Miami the must-see team in Major League Soccer, said the competition will be stiff.

“As of today, France are in great shape again. They have a ton of top-level players,” he added of the team that Argentina beat in the 2022 final in Qatar.

He also tipped Spain and Brazil, called Portugal “very competitive” and noted that traditional European powers Germany and England are always dangerous.

Messi, who will turn 39 in June, has yet to officially confirm his participation in the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Nevertheless, the former Barcelona star stressed that he has not set any time limits on his career as his competitive hunger remains.

“I love playing football, and I’m going to do it until I can’t anymore,” said Messi, who earned MLS Most Valuable Player honors last season as he sparked Miami to the title and led the league in goals.

“I’m competitive, I like to win at everything ... I don’t even let my son win at video games.”

Meanwhile in other World Cup news, FIFA announced on Friday that it will hold separate opening ceremonies prior to the first game in each of the three host countries for the World Cup.

The biggest World Cup in history kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City, where Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop band Mana will be performing as part of a lineup that also includes Alejandro Fernandez and Belinda, FIFA said in a post on X.

The Mexico City concert will highlight Mexican culture and include Indigenous and “modern folkloric” performers, FIFA added.

Canadian singers Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, William Prince and Bangladeshi American Sanjoy, who is a Los Angeles-based DJ, will perform ahead of Canada’s opening group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12.

FIFA said that a “mosaic-inspired reimagining of the FIFA World Cup Trophy will reflect Canada’s diversity and community” at the concert.

Later that day, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry will headline an opening ceremony ahead of the US team’s match against Paraguay in Los Angeles, where Atlanta rap star Nayvadius Wilburn, better known as Future, will also perform. The lineup also includes Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla.

The US concert is designed around “delivering a high-energy spectacle that reflects the scale, ambition and cultural power of the tournament itself”, FIFA said.

This year’s World Cup marks the second time the global football showcase is being co-hosted by multiple countries. The 2002 World Cup was co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, with the former staging the opening ceremony. AFP, REUTERS