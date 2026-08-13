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Lionel Messi returns after father’s death but Inter Miami knocked out of Leagues Cup

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi taking on Rodrigo Echeverria of Leon in a Leagues Cup match on Aug 12.

MIAMI – Lionel Messi made an emotional return on Aug 12 following his father’s death and hinted at retirement, but it was not enough for his Inter Miami side, which were knocked out of the Leagues Cup in a 3-2 loss to Mexico’s Leon.

The Miami captain flew back to Florida from Argentina on the night of Aug 11 after attending his father’s funeral and came on at half-time to a massive ovation.

The Argentina captain, 39, attended the funeral of his father, Jorge Messi, on Aug 9. Jorge, who was his son’s agent, died last week at the age of 68.

On the morning of Aug 12, Messi posted an emotional tribute to his father on social media, admitting that he was not sure if he wanted to continue playing football.

“I don’t know what I’ll do without you; I don’t know how to go on,” he wrote. “I just played football and, now, I have serious doubts about continuing to do so for much longer.”

Miami led 1-0 but two goals from Colombian Daniel Arcila fuelled Leon’s come-from-behind victory, which made them the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament between Major League Soccer and Liga MX clubs.

Messi had made himself available to coach Guillermo Hoyos for Miami’s do-or-die attempt to advance in the Leagues Cup.

They were without Messi when they lost a second group-stage match against Monterrey and needed a victory to have any hope of moving on.

It was the first time that Miami had been knocked out in the opening phase since the tournament’s expansion in 2023.

Miami won it all that year with Messi, shortly after he arrived at the Florida franchise alongside Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Miami reached the 2025 final but were thrashed 3-0 by the Seattle Sounders – a match marked by a brawl after the final whistle that led to Luis Suarez being suspended for all of the 2026 tournament. AFP