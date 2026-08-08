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Lionel Messi alone will decide when to retire: Argentine football president

Lionel Messi will turn 43 years old during the 2030 World Cup.

The president of the Argentina Football Association is not rushing Lionel Messi out the door, especially after witnessing what the all-time great was still capable of at this summer’s World Cup.

Claudio Tapia said in an interview on Argentine TV, uploaded on Aug 7 , that Messi is the only person making the decision on when to hang up his boots.

“It’s a decision that is purely and personally his,” Tapia said, according to a translation. “You have to let him relax.

“In 2022, we didn’t know if he’d play in 2026. He said it was game by game, and I think we’ve seen a great version – if not the best – of Leo in a World Cup.

“You have to let him keep enjoying playing football, and after that, he’ll make the decision he feels is the right one.”

Messi, who turned 39 on June 24 – two days after scoring a brace against Austria in the World Cup group stage – has given no indication of when he might retire from international football or how much longer he intends to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

As Tapia pointed out, the 2026 tournament was no guarantee after Messi led Argentina to the 2022 title over France in Qatar. But Messi played some of his best football this summer, compiling eight goals and four assists for La Albiceleste.

Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time in the World Cup final in July in the US.

Messi became the first person to break former Germany player Miroslav Klose’s career scoring record of 16 World Cup goals. French superstar Kylian Mbappe ended the tournament with 22 goals to pass Messi by one.

“It was a great World Cup from Leo,” Tapia said. “We enjoyed it a lot, and we’ve got to feel proud. I enjoyed every moment.

“Without a doubt, he was the standard-bearer of this group in the World Cup. If you analyse the World Cup he had, for me, he was the best player. He was breaking records match after match.”

Messi would turn 43 years old during the 2030 World Cup to be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will also host one match apiece as part of the centennial celebration.

The oldest non-goalkeeper to appear in a World Cup match was Cameroonian forward Roger Milla at 42 years and 39 days old, according to FIFA.

Another all-time great, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, suited up this summer at age 41. REUTERS