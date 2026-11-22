Lion City Sailors defender Toni Datkovic opens the scoring in the 5-0 thumping of Geylang International on Nov 22 as they returned to the top of the Singapore Premier League table.

SINGAPORE – Finding themselves in an unfamiliar second position before the match, the Lion City Sailors rectified that anomaly in emphatic fashion as they thrashed Geylang International 5-0 on Nov 22 to leapfrog their rivals and return to the Singapore Premier League’s summit, where they believe they belong.

With four clean sheets and a miserly two goals conceded, the Eagles were flying high with 14 points from an unbeaten six-game start to the season, but found their wings clipped in devastating fashion by the defending champions at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Geylang goalkeeper Milos Cupic and their back three, especially skipper Joshua Pereira, were initially outstanding in keeping the Sailors at bay as they threw their bodies on the line to protect their goal.

But the star-studded hosts’ quality eventually told, much to the delight of the majority of the home fans among the 2,317 spectators, which include over 1,000 kids from the Lion City Sailors Football School and their parents invited as part of their Junior Sailors Day initiative.

After their big win, Sailors coach Mark Jackson urged his men not to fall into complacency as they head to Thailand for the Asian Champions League Two group clash on Nov 26 against BG Pathum United, where a draw will take them to the last 16.

The 49-year-old Englishman said: “We’ll celebrate victories and recognise when we’ve done things well, but also where we need to improve. We’ll approach every game with the same detail, with the same respect to our opponents because if you get comfortable, then it can come back to bite you.”

The floodgates opened just before the break.

Giovanni Haag’s 45th-minute free kick was well kept out by Cupic, but the loose ball fell to centre-back Toni Datkovic, who headed home gleefully and celebrated by putting the ball under his jersey and sucking on his thumb to mark the impending birth of his third child.

Cupic was caught out by Song Ui-young’s cross two minutes after the restart, and could only touch the ball on for former Ligue 1 forward Matthias Phaeton to tap in at the back post for his fifth goal in six league games.

Former Bundesliga striker Lennart Thy was then brought down by Kim Tae-uk in the box before he dispatched his 53rd-minute penalty with aplomb.

The 34-year-old completed his brace seven minutes later when he headed in Diogo Costa’s cross for his third goal in only his second SPL game this season .

They were not done yet, as former Dutch international Bart Ramselaar came off the bench and crossed for fellow substitute and Lions forward Ilhan Fandi to wrap up the scoring with an 80th-minute header.

At the other end, the Sailors also put up a defensive clinic as they were largely untroubled at the back. This was the Sailors’ eighth straight win in all competitions in which they have scored 31 goals and conceded just one.

In their Roma-inspired away kit, Geylang’s isolated front three toiled without much end-product despite South Korean Yang Hyeon-ju’s best efforts, while Dejan Racic’s header from Kaisei Ogawa’s cross early on was well thwarted by Bailey Wright, who saw a headed goal chalked off in the eighth minute.

Geylang coach Noor Ali , who was involved in a post-match squabble with Wright, was disappointed with how his side conceded so close to half-time and just minutes after the restart.

The 51-year-old former Singapore international felt his team could have showed more bravery, but was still satisfied with how they remain in the top three.



Looking to bounce back in their next SPL game against Tanjong Pagar United on Nov 27, he added: “Credit to LCS who showed they are the top team in Singapore with the quality they have. It’s not easy to manage them , but had we gone in at 0-0, it could have been a different story.

“Nobody expected us to be here , and looking at all the seven games, the players have been brilliant, and we we were able to field some young boys as well . We know where our level is in the league now, we just got to keep fighting.”

Analysis

As Geylang concluded the first of three rounds of league matches, it was hard to mask the reality – there is still a big gulf between the pretenders and the well-funded Sailors, who are marching relentlessly towards a third straight league title.

At the Bishan Stadium, Tampines Rovers beat bottom side Hougang United 5-0 to stay within touching distance of the Sailors.

While both sides are level on 16 points from six matches, with the Stags trailing only on goal difference, it is hard to see any other team challenging Jackson’s well-organised side for the rest of the season.