Lion City Sailors sack coach Casas five days before SPL curtain-raiser

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The Lion City Sailors sacked coach Jesus Casas on Sept 1. He was appointed only in February.

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors (LCS) sacked their Spanish coach Jesus Casas on Sept 1, just five days before they play Tampines Rovers in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season curtain-raiser.

On their Facebook page, the club said in a terse 30-word statement that they had parted ways with Casas, and that assistant coach Varo Moreno would take charge of the Sailors’ first team until further notice. The Sailors declined further comment when contacted by The Straits Times.

Former Iraq coach Casas, who previously worked with several youth teams in Spain before being appointed assistant manager to Javi Gracia at English outfit Watford in early 2018, was appointed by the Sailors only in February.

He had signed a contract till the end of the 2027-28 season with the SPL champions.

The 52-year-old was previously also on the shortlist for the Singapore national coach job, which eventually went to Gavin Lee.

The Korea Herald recently reported that he had applied for the vacant South Korea national team job and that he was one of three candidates on the final shortlist for the role.

Sailors’ official fan club The Crew posted on social media on Sept 1: “The Crew wants to back a head coach that respects the club, fulfilling contractual terms and puts their 100 per cent into their work.

“We trust that the management will apply professional standards and make decisions that align with the values of LCS. We look forward to another successful season ahead, starting this Sunday.”

Casas replaced Serbian coach Aleksandar Rankovic who was sacked on Feb 6, a day after the Sailors suffered a 2-0 home defeat by Cambodian side Svay Rieng in the ASEAN Club Championship.

Despite leading the Sailors to the Singapore Cup for the third time during a 2½-year stint which also yielded an SPL title, Rankovic also oversaw a group-stage exit in the Asian Champions League Two, in which the club enjoyed a dream run to the final the previous season.

On May 3, the Sailors clinched back-to-back SPL titles for the first time after a 0-0 draw with Tampines. They finished the season two points ahead of the Stags.

The teams meet again on Sept 6 in the Community Shield – which serves as the 2026-27 season’s curtain-raiser – at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The Sailors kick off their SPL campaign proper on Sept 12, when they take on Hougang United at the Bishan Stadium.