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SINGAPORE – Following stints with Portuguese clubs, Lion City Sailors midfielder Jonan Tan will continue his football development in Europe after securing a season-long loan move to Croatian second-tier side NK Dugopolje.

Based near the coastal city of Split, Dugopolje finished fourth in the 12-team Prva NL last season and are targeting promotion to the SuperSport HNL.

Founded in 1952, Dugopolje’s first league game of the new season will be a home match against Kustosija Zagreb at the 5,200-seat Stadion Hrvatski Vitezovi.

Tan, 20, is in line to become the first Singapore-born footballer to play professionally in Croatia.

He said: “It has always been my dream to play professionally overseas, and I’m delighted to be joining a club and football environment that knows how to develop young players.

“I’ve already been here for a few weeks and am gradually adjusting to the tempo of the game. The training sessions have been of a really high quality, and I cannot wait to help the team achieve our goal of winning promotion.

“I want to thank everyone who made this move possible, and I’ll do everything I can to repay the club’s faith in me.”

Tan was among the first scholars selected for the Sailors’ Elite Development Programme when it was launched in 2020. After progressing through the ranks, he made his senior debut in a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match against Tanjong Pagar United in March 2023 aged just 16.

He subsequently took up the Lion City Sailors Early Enlistment Bond, which enables selected academy trainees to enlist for national service after completing their secondary school education and provides them a longer uninterrupted runway to pursue professional football.

Upon completing national service in January 2025, Tan moved to Portugal, where he played for Estrela da Amadora and FC Vizela in U-23 competitions. According to football website Transfermarkt, he featured in 20 league and cup games and notched one assist.

Tan, who also clocked 10 games and one assist in the 2024-25 SPL season with the Young Lions, earned a national-team call-up in October 2025.

Contracted with the Sailors until 2029, he went for a two-week trial with Dugopolje in May and did enough with his technical quality, deft touches and versatility to earn a loan move.

Dugopolje president Mario Smodlaka said: “Jonan joined us on trial at a time when our focus was largely on trying to secure promotion to the First League, but he still stood out with the quality he showed. His versatility and speed in the final third are exactly what we need.

“He is an exciting player who can operate in several positions, and the fact that he is under 21 is also a big plus for us. I hope he can show his best qualities here and open the door to a fruitful relationship between Dugopolje and the Sailors.”

Meanwhile, Singaporean women’s footballer Lila Tan also made the move from Women’s Premier League side Still Aerion to Manningham United who play in the Victorian Premier League.

In a Facebook post, the Australian club wrote: “The exciting attacking midfielder joins us from Still Aerion FC, bringing creativity, energy and attacking flair to the squad.”