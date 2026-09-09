Lion City Sailors appoint AFC Cup, Asean Club C’ship-winning tactician Mark Jackson as coach

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Former Buriram United and Central Coast Mariners head coach Mark Jackson has been appointed at Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors.

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors have opted for continental and regional experience with the appointment of English tactician Mark Jackson as their new head coach.

In a media statement on Sept 9, the Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions announced the hiring of Jackson, subject to employment visa approval, adding that he had signed a deal until June 30, 2027.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be joining this fantastic football club. I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting the players, staff and supporters, and becoming part of the club’s journey,” said the 48-year-old.

“The ambition and vision of the club were major factors in my decision to join, and I’d like to sincerely thank the owner, board and director of football for the trust and confidence they have shown in me to lead the team.

“There is a huge amount to look forward to, with an exciting season ahead. We’ll work together, push the standards every day and give everything to achieve our ambitions.”

Jackson will be joined at the Sailors by assistant coach Cameron Toshack, who will also commence his duties subject to employment visa approval, said the club. Cameron is the son of former Liverpool great John Toshack.

The Sailors kick off their SPL campaign on Sept 12, when they take on Hougang United at the Bishan Stadium. Jackson will officially assume his duties as head coach only upon receiving his employment visa, with current interim coach Varo Moreno remaining in charge until then.

Jackson had stepped down as head coach of Thai giants Buriram United on Sept 5, despite having won the treble – the Thai League 1, Thai FA Cup and ASEAN Club Championship – last season.

He also guided A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners to the league title and a historic AFC Cup triumph in the 2023-24 season.

A former Leeds United defender, who made 19 appearances in the English Premier League in 1996 and 1997, he served as coach of the Under-18s and later on the U-23s at Leeds after hanging up his boots.

Jackson’s first role as head coach came in December 2022 when he was appointed to lead English League One side Milton Keynes Dons, but he was dismissed after relegation to League Two five months later.

At the Sailors, Jackson will be tasked with retaining the SPL and Singapore Cup titles and improving on their dismal continental and regional results from last campaign.

They were bundled out in the Asian Champions League Two group stage after placing third, behind Indonesia’s Persib Bandung and Thailand’s Bangkok United while they finished fifth in the six-team Group B of the ASEAN Club Championship, with one win, one draw and three losses.

Sailors’ executive director Bruce Liang said in a media statement that Jackson’s track record and extensive experience in Asian football make him well suited to lead the club forward.

“Following last week’s change in the first team’s coaching leadership, we moved swiftly and carefully to identify the right coach for the Sailors,” said Liang.

“Mark’s proven record of success in Australia and Thailand, together with his experience of competing at the highest levels of Asian club football, made him an excellent fit for our ambitions. We are delighted to welcome him to the club.”

The Sailors sacked their Spanish coach Jesus Casas on Sept 1, just five days before their 2-0 win over Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield, which serves as an SPL season curtain-raiser.

Former Iraq coach Casas, who previously worked with several youth teams in Spain before being appointed assistant manager to Javi Gracia at English outfit Watford in 2018, had taken charge of the Sailors only in February. He had signed a contract till the end of the 2027-28 season with the SPL champions.

The 52-year-old was previously also on the shortlist for the Singapore national coach job, which eventually went to Gavin Lee. The Korea Herald recently reported that he had applied for the vacant South Korea national team job and that he was one of three candidates on the final shortlist.

Former Spain boss Robert Moreno was however unveiled by the Korea Football Association as interim coach on Sept 1.