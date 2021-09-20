Lingard breaks Hammers' heart

LONDON • Jesse Lingard made amends for his blunder in midweek but just as importantly, David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United beat West Ham 2-1 away in a dramatic English Premier League match yesterday.

England forward Lingard has been a player reborn since his loan move to the Hammers in January.

While the arrangement was only for the second half of last season, he netted nine goals in 16 games to emerge as the club's second-highest scorer and winning a recall to the national team after a two-year absence.

Many critics had felt his chances at United would be limited this term following the blockbuster re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo but the 28-year-old, who has less than a year left on his contract, is proving to be a reliable option that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can turn to.

Lingard netted his second goal in three top-flight appearances off the bench this campaign, hitting a a thumping winner into the top corner in the 89th minute against his former club.

There was more drama to follow as David Moyes' men were given a penalty late into stoppage time for a handball by defender Luke Shaw.

Mark Noble was thrown on to take the spot kick but de Gea guessed correctly and dived to turn his attempt - his only touch of the game - away, leading to wild celebrations from Solskjaer's side at the London Stadium when the full-time whistle was blown.

The hosts had gone ahead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from Said Benrahma but the visitors responded five minutes later, with Ronaldo following up for a tap-in after his initial header had been palmed away by Lukasz Fabianski.

It was the 36-year-old's fourth goal in three games after netting twice on his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle and once in the 2-1 Champions League defeat at Young Boys last Tuesday.

Ronaldo had a lively game as he played the entire 90 minutes with Fabianski thwarting his attempt after he was played through by teammate Bruno Fernandes, while he also had a strong penalty shout following a challenge from Vladimir Coufal.

Lingard, who was warmly applauded when he came on, only to break the home fans' hearts, said his goal was purely business.

35 Points Manchester United have recovered from losing positions in Premier League matches since the start of last season. Next on the list are Liverpool and Leicester (20 each).

"I got a brilliant reception. I had a good time here but I have to move on with Man United and do my best with Man United," he said.

On his stoppage-time mistake against Young Boys when his under-hit back-pass led to the Swiss champions scoring the winner, he added: "Mistakes happen in football, you have to overcome those things."

De Gea, who was just as feted for his excellent stop at the death, said: "It was the last minute, I made the save. A massive three points for us. Going through my head was 'save the ball'. It was a really tough game, both teams had good chances, again a great goal from Jesse.

"It is a massive three points. In the dressing room we said the three points were the most important thing."

Solskjaer also hailed his team's tenacity even as he admitted there was still work to be done as United attempt to win their first league title since the 2012-13 season.

"The attacking football, the movement (was great)," he said. "We've got to work better defensively, this is something we will work on.

"Cristiano arrives at the box as he always does... So happy for Jesse, he had a tough evening on Tuesday, he knuckled down, he's a positive lad, so happy for him. A good turn by Jesse, good finish."

United provisionally moved to second in the standings with 13 points from five games, while West Ham are on eight after suffering their first defeat of the season. Both sides play each other again on Wednesday - this time in the third round of the League Cup at Old Trafford.

