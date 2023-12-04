Lille clinch 2-0 win as wasted penalties cost Metz

Lille secured a 2-0 win at home to Metz, who had two penalties saved in an entertaining Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Yusuf Yazici broke the deadlock for Lille in first-half stoppage time and shortly after Jonathan David doubled the lead from the penalty spot after being tripped by Fali Cande.

Metz had a penalty saved in each half by goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. Simon Elisor missed the first after Leny Yoro fouled Cheikh Sabaly, while Chevalier tripped Elisor after the break but managed to block Lamine Camara's attempt from the spot.

Lille are fourth with 26 points from 14 games, seven adrift of leaders Paris St Germain, while Metz are 10th with 16. REUTERS

