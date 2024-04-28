Lille beat struggling Metz 2-1 to move third in Ligue 1

Lille came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 Ligue 1 win at relegation-threatened Metz on Sunday and continue their push towards Champions League qualification.

Metz striker Georges Mikautadze made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute as he scored his 11th goal across all competitions this season after Lille were penalised for handball.

Eight minutes later, Lille left back Ismaily equalised with a shot into the bottom corner following an assist by Jonathan David and Yusuf Yazici put the visitors ahead just before halftime with a right-foot strike.

Lille, who dominated possession throughout, have won four of their last five Ligue 1 matches with the loss coming against top-three rivals AS Monaco.

Lille moved up to third the standings on 55 points, three behind second-placed Monaco who have a game in hand and visit Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday. Metz are 16th on 29 points with three games left. REUTERS