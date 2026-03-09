Lights out in Brazil as Barra clinch maiden state crown on rivals' turf

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 9 - An unlikely title party in southern Brazil ended in darkness on Sunday when the floodlights were switched off at Arena Conda as lowly Barra celebrated their first Santa Catarina State Championship triumph at Chapecoense's home ground.

Barra did enough in the first leg, winning 3-1 to seize control of the tie. Chapecoense responded with a 1-0 victory in the return in Chapeco, but the visitors held on to secure the title 3-2 on aggregate.

As Barra's players, fans and relatives gathered on the pitch to savour the moment, the celebrations were abruptly curtailed. In what appeared to be a display of poor sportsmanship after losing the title, Chapecoense allegedly turned off the lights at their stadium and requested local police to remove the players' families from the field.

After a quick photo with the club's official photographer, the stadium was plunged into darkness and police and security staff asked those on the pitch to leave.

Chapecoense have not responded to requests for comment. REUTERS