Lewy's future clouds Bayern's focus

MUNICH • Bayern Munich might do better to focus on their midweek last-16 Champions League clash, which is delicately poised, but with Robert Lewandowski agitating for a new contract, transfer speculation around the Poland striker is clouding the issue.

The Bavarians host Red Bull Salzburg in the return leg of their tie today following a 1-1 draw in Austria, but their form is a concern, having blown hot and cold over the past month with two wins, two draws and a loss in all competitions.

Unusually for him, Lewandowski has also not scored in his last three games and, off the field, his future beyond this term appears unclear.

Over the weekend, there were reports Manchester United lead a list of Premier League clubs who have contacted Lewandowski's agent.

The 33-year-old, like fellow Bayern veterans Manuel Neuer, 35, and Thomas Muller, 32, is out of contract in June next year.

Yet while the German duo have reportedly been told in person that the club intend to extend their deals, Lewandowski has not received the same promise.

Last month, Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic stated that the club do not want to sell him, citing his importance to the team.

That was news to Lewandowski, who said: "I'm hearing that for the first time."

The Pole turns 34 in August but, due to his punishing fitness regimen, he remains among the most clinical strikers in the world. He has hit 39 goals in 34 games in all competitions this season and in January was named the Best Fifa Men's Player for the second year running.

In his weekly Bild column, Germany legend Lothar Matthaus expressed his shock Bayern have not already nailed down the future of the six-time Bundesliga top scorer.

"When the world's best footballer reveals in front of the camera that he hasn't been told that (Bayern) want to keep him, then my ears prick up," said Matthaeus.

Before Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said that the contract situation would be settled once the club achieve certain objectives, which include retaining the German league title and progressing in the Champions League.

However, Matthaus believes Bayern's hesitation could also be down to interest in Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old hitman Erling Haaland, and that Kahn reportedly already held talks with his agent.

Marca has also claimed that Bayern are interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in a deal that could see Lewandowski move in the other direction.

Speculation aside, it is clear the veteran will decide where he plays next season.

"With all my experience, I'm calm," Lewandowski replied when asked about a contract extension.

"I'm open to everything, but anything to do with contracts is a secondary issue and stays in the background."

