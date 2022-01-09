Lewy, Messi and Salah to vie for Fifa top prize

PARIS • Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool were named on Friday as the three finalists for the Fifa Best Men's Player award, while Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was nominated for the women's prize.

The awards ceremony will be held virtually from Fifa's headquarters in Zurich on Jan 17.

Poland star striker Lewandowski won last year's Fifa award but had to settle for second in the 2021 Ballon d'Or voting behind Messi, winner of the accolade for a record seventh time. The Pole scored a Bundesliga-record 41 goals last season to eclipse Gerd Muller's mark in the 1971-72 campaign.

Messi ended his wait for a major international trophy when he helped Argentina win the Copa America, while Egypt striker Salah is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 16 goals.

In the women's game, Putellas, her Barcelona teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr are the finalists for the Fifa Best Women's Player award. The trio were also the top three vote-getters for the Ballon d'Or.

Kerr helped Chelsea retain the Women's Super League title last year, while Hermoso and Putellas were in the Barcelona team who won the Champions League and Spanish top-flight title.

The winner will succeed England's Lucy Bronze.

Bayern's Manuel Neuer, PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy are in the running for best men's goalkeeper honours, while Italy's Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are the three nominees for best men's coach.

Barca's Lluis Cortes, now managing Ukraine's women, is up against Chelsea's Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman, the ex-Holland boss now leading England, for the women's coach gong.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS