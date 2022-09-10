Lewy aims to capitalise on Benzema's absence

BARCELONA - There are no English Premier League games this weekend as a result of Queen Elizabeth II's death but across Europe, football will carry on as usual.

With Barcelona rapidly hitting their stride after spending over €150 million (S$211.4 million) in the transfer window, Real Madrid's spotless early-season form will be put to the test in the absence of injured talisman Karim Benzema.

The Spanish and European champions will be without the France striker for at least a month after he suffered an injury during their comfortable midweek 3-0 Champions League win over Celtic.

Robert Lewandowski looks certain to take advantage of his rival's absence to solidify his position at the top of La Liga's scoring charts.

With 27 goals, Benzema was the Spanish league's top scorer last season and although he has three strikes this term, he is facing a big challenge for the Golden Boot from the two-time Best Fifa Men's Player.

After a goal-less opening league draw, Barca have scored 16 times in four games - eight via Lewandowski, whose midweek treble against Viktoria Plzen saw him become the first player to bag a Champions League hat-trick for three sides.

For the past two seasons, the Poland striker has won the Golden Shoe as the leading scorer in Europe and has carried on where he left off since his €45 million move from Bayern Munich.

On Lewandowski, who already heads La Liga's scoring charts with five goals, alongside Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas, Barca boss Xavi Hernandez said: "I don't know if he is the best striker in Europe but for us, he's the best.

"He makes the team better, helps us play out, he presses and brings us loads of solutions in attack. He is a player with tremendous maturity. It's an honour to have him."

Saturday's trip to bottom side Cadiz, who have lost all four games without scoring, should provide Lewandowski, 34, with ample chances to extend his hot form.

"Robert is completely insatiable - about scoring and winning," Xavi added. "We never doubted Robert for the price or his age. Never. He's a wonder."

AFP

CADIZ V BARCELONA

Singtel TV Ch129, tomorrow, 12.25am