Lewandowski's treble a birthday gift for his wife

BARCELONA - Robert Lewandowski marked his first Champions League game for Barcelona with a hat-trick as Xavi Hernandez's side thrashed Czech side Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

The La Liga giants, who failed to get past the group stage last season, also saw Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres score.

Lewandowski has now scored eight goals in just five appearances for his new team in all competitions since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer.

He also moved ahead of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema into third among the Champions League's all-time top scorers with his 89th in the competition.

"I knew from the beginning here it was going to be important to adapt right from the first game," the Poland striker said.

"Today is my wife's birthday so the goals and the birthday were for her. The fact that she was in the stadium on her birthday means a lot. Something amazing for me."

There will be tougher tests to come for the five-time European champions, with Bayern and Inter Milan also in Group C.

Barca visit the Allianz Arena next Tuesday in a real test of how far they have come in the last 12 months. The German champions clinched a 2-0 win over Inter at the San Siro on Wednesday.

A hot reception will likely await Lewandowski after the two-time Best Fifa Men's Player ended his eight-season stay in Munich in acrimonious circumstances.

Leroy Sane was the inspiration after he scored one and forced Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio's own goal, leading to praise from Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"The energy was good and the desire of everyone was very good. We scored too few goals, but we deserved to win. We played quite maturely, but (the game) could have been decided earlier," he said.

On the upcoming reunion with Lewandowski, he added: "I am looking forward, not necessarily as an opponent, because he's very good as a person. It will be an exciting game... they (Barca) are very strong again and have started well in the league."

