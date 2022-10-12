Lewandowski's supply chain out of sorts

BARCELONA - Robert Lewandow-ski has proven over the years that he is a guarantee of goals, as long as he gets the ball.

But his coach Xavi Hernandez is searching for answers to that problem, with Barcelona's form dipping at just the wrong moment, as they welcome Inter Milan on Wednesday before facing Real Madrid in the Clasico four days later.

The Italian side visit the Nou Camp in a do-or-die Group C clash, ahead of Barca's trip to the Santiago Bernabeu in a battle to move clear at the top of La Liga, with Spain's two biggest teams locked on 22 points apiece.

Coinciding with the Catalans' struggles, reflected by a 1-0 away defeat by Inter on Oct 4 and a shaky 1-0 home win over Celta Vigo on Sunday, has been Lewandowski's goal rush drying up.

After netting in six consecutive La Liga games, the Poland striker could not continue the streak against Celta and he was also shut out at the San Siro as Inter ganged up to stop him.

"We've not been in our best moment since the international break," said Xavi ahead of Wednesday's game. "Three weeks ago we were flying, and now we're not; we have to improve."

Lewandowski's goals - nine in La Liga, making him the division's top scorer - have helped Barca go joint-top of the table for the first time since June 2020.

The Catalans are unbeaten in the Spanish top flight, but it is a different story in Europe. Successive losses away to Bayern Munich and Inter leave them in desperate need of a win on Wednesday.

German champions Bayern look set to claim one of the two automatic qualifying berths as they have a perfect record after three games.

With Inter on six points - three ahead of Barca - a positive result at Xavi's expense will put Simone Inzaghi's men in the box seat, as only two games remain after their trip to the Nou Camp.

Perhaps the worrying thing is Lewandowski has not been missing chances in the past three matches - which might have been a temporary problem - but rather his teammates have not been creating them.

His accurate finish earned Barca a 1-0 win over Mallorca on Oct 1, but it was a chance he created himself and the 34-year-old has barely had a sniff of goal in the subsequent two games.

"He was uncomfortable in the second half (against Celta) but so was the whole team," said Xavi. "We have to find him more."

Lewandowski's supporting cast of forwards comprising Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele have looked out of sorts of late, leading Xavi to express his concern.

"Maybe they are getting anxious, looking to score," he added. "The forwards need goals to generate confidence."

Inter lined up with five defenders at the San Siro and could operate even more defensively on the road, knowing a draw leaves them in a good position to advance.

Barca will be desperate to avoid dropping into the Europa League for the second successive season. But their future in the competition may come down to whether Xavi can create a supply line for Lewandowski against a suffocating defence determined to stop him.

AFP

BARCELONA V INTER

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, Thursday, 2.55am