Lewandowski heads shortlist for Fifa award

LONDON • European Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski is one of 11 players on the shortlist for the Best Fifa Men's Player award unveiled yesterday, alongside Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi of Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Lewandowski's former Bayern Munich teammate Thiago Alcantara, who joined Liverpool in September, and fellow Reds Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were also nominated. Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid completed the list.

Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa, who led Leeds' promotion to the English Premier League after a 16-year absence, spearheads the men's coach award. Bayern's Hansi Flick, Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid are the other nominees.

The top three finalists from each category, including best women's player and best goalkeeper, will be announced on Dec 11, with the award handed out on Dec 17.

Fans can vote on Fifa's website until Dec 9.

Football's other major individual prize, the Ballon d'Or, was scrapped this year for the first time in its 64-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

