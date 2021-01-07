Levy, salary cap herald 'frugal' Chinese league

SHANGHAI • In January 2017, Brazil international Oscar moved from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for an Asian-record €60 million (S$97.5 million), prompting a warning from then Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger that Chinese clubs were distorting the global transfer market.

Four years later, it is a very different story after the Chinese Football Association (CFA) imposed a series of measures to cool extravagant spending in the Chinese Super League, markedly dimming its star power.

Six months after Oscar's arrival, the CFA slapped a 100 per cent tax on incoming foreigners, with the levy going to developing Chinese youth players.

Then last month, the CFA said that overseas players cannot earn more than €3 million a year, while domestic players also saw their salaries capped.

"CSL club expenditure is about 10 times higher than South Korea's K-League and three times higher than Japan's J-league," said CFA president Chen Xuyuan. "But our national team is lagging far behind. The bubbles not only affect the present of Chinese football, but also its future."

All players must now have new contracts, according to the state news agency Xinhua, adding that teams can sign "supplemental agreements" with players whose existing deals are above the cap.

That means Oscar, 29, will continue to earn more than €20 million a year for the time being.

But the message is clear: the days of inflated transfer fees and salaries to lure star players from Europe are over.

Compatriot and former SIPG teammate Hulk, a €55.8 million purchase in 2016, left the club last month when his contract expired.

Italian forward Graziano Pelle was another high-profile exit earlier this week.

Both players' best days are behind them and a Chinese website said their departures "heralded the end of the super-luxury foreign players era".

As well as Oscar, some of the big names who arrived in recent years still remain in the CSL, notably former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho and former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

But the pool is shrinking and the last major signing in the CSL was Marko Arnautovic from West Ham in July 2019 for €25 million, again to SIPG.

In a recent interview with Agence France-Presse, CFA secretary-general Liu Yi denied that the loss of foreign stars made the CSL less attractive, pointing out that it is still attracting top coaches, such as Champions League winner Rafa Benitez at Dalian Pro.

But Liu said that "the benchmark is not supposed to be about spending, it's about sustainability".

"The profile (of the CSL) has already been there because of the big spending - Oscar, Hulk etc," he added. "But now we are looking at better governance, a more sustainable business model and better youth academy system to develop youth players to make our national team more competitive.

"Some big players are still playing here but has that helped the development of the local players?"

Ahead of the new season in the spring, and with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, no one is talking about high-profile players moving to the CSL any more.

Instead, teams are looking at loans, free transfers or signings under the 45 million yuan (S$9.2 million) threshold that would trigger the 100 per cent transfer tax.

Writing in the Oriental Sports Daily, columnist Ge Aiping said that the CSL "peaked" in 2015 and 2016 as the star names rolled in.

Along with the CFA measures, most CSL clubs can no longer afford to invest like they did as the league has been replaced by a "frugal" version.

"Which is better - the 2015 and 2016 Chinese Super League or the 'thrifty' Chinese Super League starting in 2021?" Ge wrote. "From a viewing standpoint, of course it is the former.

"A frugal Chinese Super League can at least reserve strength for better development."

