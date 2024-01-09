Leverkusen's Boniface to undergo surgery, out for months-club

BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface will be out of action for at least three months after undergoing surgery on an adductor muscle injury he picked up while preparing with Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations, the Bundesliga leaders said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who joined Leverkusen this season, was sidelined for his country's final warm-up friendly against Guinea on Monday after being injured.

"Victor Boniface... cannot take part in the Africa Cup (Jan. 13-Feb. 11) and is also not available for the club," Leverkusen said.

"Boniface suffered a muscle tendon injury in the right adductor area at the training camp in Dubai. This is the result of today's scan in Cologne. He will undergo surgery in the coming days. The ... striker is expected to return to the squad at the beginning of April."

Boniface, who made his international debut in October and has since earned four more caps, has been sensational in his first Bundesliga season, having scored 10 goals and set up another seven with Leverkusen sitting at the top of the table.

The league resumes on Friday after the winter break. REUTERS