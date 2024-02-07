Leverkusen score last-gasp winner to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-2 in German Cup

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 6, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates with players after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 6, 2024 VfB Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton and teannates look dejected after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 6, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany - Bayer Leverkusen twice came from a goal down and scored a 90th-minute winner through Jonathan Tah as they snatched a 3-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.

Tah was left completely unmarked to head in from close range and complete the comeback for the Bundesliga leaders after they had twice cancelled out Stuttgart goals.

Leverkusen, who face Bayern Munich in the league on Saturday, maintained their unbeaten run across all competitions this season.

Fortuna Dusseldorf and Kaiserslautern are already through to the last four while Saarbruecken face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the remaining quarter-final on Wednesday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top