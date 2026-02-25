Leverkusen reach Champions League last 16 with 0-0 draw against Olympiacos

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Olympiacos - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 24, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick in action with Olympiacos' Rodinei REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 24 - Bayer Leverkusen endured late pressure but earned a 0-0 draw with visitors Olympiacos Piraeus on Tuesday to book their Champions League last-16 spot with a 2-0 aggregate win in their knockout playoff.

Leverkusen, who had won last week's first leg in Greece 2-0 thanks to Patrik Schick's double, will now face either German rivals Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the round of 16 next month. The draw will take place on Friday.

The visitors were disciplined and gradually increased the pressure to go close twice early in the second half, with Leverkusen keeper Janis Blaswich palming a Gelson Martins shot wide at full stretch.

The hosts responded with a chance of their own when Alex Grimaldo rattled the crossbar with a close-range effort in the 62nd minute but Olympiacos kept them firmly on the back foot.

The Greeks had several late chances, including when Lorenzo Scipioni flashed another shot narrowly wide, but Leverkusen held on for the draw. REUTERS