Leverkusen need late Boniface goal to earn 1-1 draw against Dortmund

LEVERKUSEN, Germany - Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen scored a 79th minute equaliser through Victor Boniface to snatch a 1-1 draw against visitors Borussia Dortmund on Sunday but saw their eight-game winning run in the league come to an end.

Undefeated Leverkusen are still in top spot on 35 points. Second-placed Bayern Munich, on 32, were not in action this weekend after heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital forced the postponement of Sunday's match against Union Berlin.

Dortmund, who are in fifth place 10 points off the top, took a fifth minute lead with Julian Ryerson's third goal of the season as the Norwegian finished off a fine passing move.

It was the first time this season Leverkusen, who had scored at least twice in each of their previous matches this season for a league record, had failed to score in the first half.

The hosts kept up the pressure after the break and boxed Dortmund in their own half but despite overwhelming dominance could not score until the introduction of Patrik Schick in the 79th.

The Czech forward had an instant impact, setting up Nigeria international Boniface for the equaliser seconds after coming on as Leverkusen rescued a point. REUTERS