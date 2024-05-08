Leverkusen haven't forgotten last season's Europa League heartbreak against Roma, says Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen will use last campaign's Europa League loss against AS Roma as motivation when they host the Serie A side once again in the second leg of the semi-finals on Thursday, manager Xabi Alonso said on Wednesday.

Leverkusen were knocked out by Roma after a goalless draw in the second leg of the Europa League semis last season, losing the match 1-0 on aggregate.

But a few things have changed since then with Alonso's side, who are now on an extraordinary 48-match unbeaten run this campaign, ending Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga title to secure their first trophy since 1993.

They are also a step closer to a treble, having beaten Roma 2-0 away in the first leg last week and reaching the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern.

"We haven't forget (forgotten) last season, we felt it. We need to use this energy and hopeful we can celebrate at the end. We will put all of our focus on the full 90 minutes. We want to deserve our win and make the final in Dublin," Alonso told reporters.

The Spaniard, however, said Leverkusen will have to be on their toes despite their advantage as he believes Roma will continue to be dangerous opponents under manager Daniele De Rossi, who replaced Jose Mourinho in January.

"A second leg is always a dangerous situation no matter the result before," Alonso said.

"We are preparing to play well with good motivation and at our own game. We want to be aggressive, control and defend well as a team.

"We are expecting Roma to come with the hope of qualifying." REUTERS