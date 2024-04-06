Leverkusen beat Union to equal record, close on title

BERLIN - Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen battled past Union Berlin 1-0 on Saturday to equal a league record unbeaten run of 28 consecutive matches and all but secure their first league title with a 16-point advantage at the top and six matches remaining.

Xabi Alonso's team, who have not lost in 41 matches across all competitions this season, can clinch their maiden Bundesliga title and first trophy in 31 years with a victory at home against Werder Bremen next week.

They are on 76 points with six games left and second-placed Bayern Munich anchored on 60 following a shock 3-2 defeat at Heidenheim, their second league loss in a row.

Leverkusen, also through to the German Cup final and face West Ham United next week in their Europa League quarter-final first leg, put Union on the back foot from the start.

Despite a string of chances, Xabi Alonso's team had to wait until deep in first-half stoppage time for Florian Wirtz to convert a penalty. Minutes earlier Union had Robin Gosens sent off following a second booking.

Union never really mounted any comeback with a player down in the second half and Leverkusen only needed to control the game, easily holding on to the three points to equal the league record for most consecutive unbeaten matches. REUTERS