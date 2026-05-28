Leverkusen beat Bayern in Bundesliga profit ranking, league report shows

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FRANKFURT, May 28 - Bayer Leverkusen topped the German Bundesliga's latest annual profit ranking, a report on financial results by Germany's top soccer league showed on Thursday, with this season's champions on the pitch, Bayern Munich, coming in second financially.

• The ranking - based on a mix of results over the 12 months until end-June 2025 for some clubs and until end-December 2025 for others - showed Leverkusen's financial edge over the Bavarians, who were bigger revenue generators, was mainly due to lower personnel expenses and other costs.

• Leverkusen's net income in 2025 of 133 million euros ($155 million) shot up from 3.1 million a year earlier, driven by higher revenues, and compared with an 18-club league average of 11.3 million.

• Bayern Munich's net income of 28 million euros in the fiscal year ending June 2025 was down from 43.6 million a year earlier.

• The prior year's earnings champions, Borussia Dortmund, saw their net income decline from 44.3 million euros in the fiscal year until end-June 2024 to 6.5 million in the 12 months through June 2025.

• Bottom-placed in earnings terms were TSG Hoffenheim, with a net loss of 26.6 million euros for the fiscal year, compared with a net loss of 23.2 million a year earlier. REUTERS