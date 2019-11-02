Let's move forward positively together: Xhaka

LONDON • Granit Xhaka has admitted he "reached boiling point" after being targeted by Arsenal fans during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, blaming his angry response on abuse he had received, including taunts that urged him to "kill your wife" and wished his daughter would get cancer.

He gestured and swore at the crowd after he was jeered while substituted last Sunday. His manager, Unai Emery, later admitted the club had suggested the captain apologise to the supporters.

However, Xhaka instead issued a statement on Instagram to explain his reaction.

"The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and always give 100 per cent on and off the pitch," he wrote.

"My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply.

"People have said things like 'We will break your legs', 'Kill your wife' and 'Wish that your daughter gets cancer'. I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.

"I let myself get carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself... That has not been my intention and I'm sorry if that's what people thought.

"My wish is to get back to a place of mutual respect... Let's move forward positively together."

He was rested for the League Cup shoot-out loss against Liverpool on Wednesday and Emery yesterday confirmed that he would miss the Wolves clash today, saying "it's not in my mind that he will play".

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is adamant the players are still backing their captain, saying: "He's a lovely guy, he's a bit devastated because... he loves the club. When someone goes through that, we have to support him."

Emery has refused to confirm if Xhaka will remain captain, with Hector Bellerin taking the armband against Liverpool.

THE GUARDIAN

ARSENAL V WOLVES

Singtel TV Ch104/StarHub Ch229, 11pm