Let's get physical, says Rangnick after 1-1 draw

LONDON • Ralf Rangnick accused his Manchester United stars of lacking aggression after Edinson Cavani rescued a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the English Premier League on Monday.

The visitors trailed after Allan Saint-Maximin's sensational solo strike and were outplayed for long periods at St James' Park, with Jacob Murphy also hitting the post.

Cavani, back from injury, came off the bench to bag his first goal since October in the second half, ensuring Rangnick avoided a first defeat in four games as United's interim manager. But the Red Devils remain in seventh place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal (35) with two games in hand.

Rangnick had won his first two league games since taking over from the axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but neither performance was especially convincing and this was another underwhelming effort against a side languishing in 19th place.

The frustrated German said: "I didn't like the performance at all. We didn't control the game apart from a few moments.

"It's all about energy, physicality and who wins the second balls. In all those areas, we weren't at our best.

"You have to be able to win those direct duels. Today was not a question of body language, it was a question of body physicality.

"If you want to be competitive, you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game."

United did have the excuse of the Covid-19 outbreak that forced them into a 16-day period of inactivity since they won at Norwich City on Dec 11.

But regardless of the virus chaos, Rangnick knows United must improve dramatically if they are to secure a top-four finish.

"We shouldn't be looking for excuses. We have to meet the demands in terms of speed, tempo and rhythm," he added.

Pundit Gary Neville also called out Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their ineffectual displays, claiming they had to set a better example instead of acting like "a bunch of whingebags".

"They're the two senior players. It's devastating for younger players when the two best players are looking at every other player like they're not good enough," the former United captain said.

While the Magpies (11) are still five points from safety, this was the most encouraging display of Eddie Howe's eight-match reign as the hosts ended a three-game losing streak.

However, the point came at a major cost as Newcastle lost both Callum Wilson and Saint-Maximin to injuries ahead of tomorrow's league trip to Everton.

Howe said: "These are difficult moments for us. I believe it's 13 plus a goalkeeper (players required for a game to proceed).

"We're going to be dangerously close to that number. Callum's injury doesn't look good. Allan, I don't think is as serious."

