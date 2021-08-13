Leo's arrival drives up PSG fan token value

PARIS • Lionel Messi's signing-on fee at Paris Saint-Germain includes some of the French club's cryptocurrency fan tokens, in the latest big-name endorsement for new digital assets.

The Argentina captain, 34, left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with PSG, with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.

Confirming a Reuters report, the French Cup winners yesterday said the tokens were included in his "welcome package", which media reports have estimated at €25 million (S$40 million) to €30 million.

The club did not disclose the proportion of tokens in the package but added Messi had received a "large number".

Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that allow holders to vote on mostly minor decisions related to their clubs.

Among the clubs to launch tokens this year include English Premier League champions Manchester City and Italy's AC Milan, while Barcelona launched one last year.

Like Bitcoin and other digital currencies, fan tokens can be traded on exchanges. They also share in common with other cryptocurrencies a tendency for wild price swings, leading some regulators to issue warnings to investors about digital assets.

Still, several high-profile business and entertainment figures have backed crypto assets, with Tesla boss Elon Musk, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and rapper Jay-Z among those to have shown their support.

PSG said there had been high volume of trading in their fan tokens, which are provided by Socios.com, after reports of Messi's move to the club emerged. Trading volumes exceeded US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) in the days preceding the move.

"We have been able to engage with a new global audience, creating a significant digital revenue stream," said Marc Armstrong, PSG's chief partnerships officer.

Alexandre Dreyfus, the chief executive of Socios. com, which provides the platform for several fan tokens, revealed that PSG were benefiting from their token and other clubs could imitate their deal with Messi.

"I believe this could be the start of a new trend as fan tokens and Socios.com play an increasingly prominent role across sport at the very highest level," he said.

PSG's token, which has a market capitalisation of about US$52 million, soared over 130 per cent in just five days amid speculation over Messi's arrival to an all-time high of over US$60 on Tuesday.

REUTERS