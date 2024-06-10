Lens sign Still as head coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Stade de Reims - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - December 16, 2023 Stade de Reims coach Will Still reacts REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 07:08 PM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 07:08 PM

Former Reims manager Will Still has joined RC Lens as their new head coach, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Belgium-born Englishman has joined the club on a three-year contract, Lens said in a statement.

Still was appointed as Reims manager when he was 30, becoming the youngest manager in Europe's top five soccer leagues. Reims, under him, had a 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions. He left the club in May.

"Will was our top priority to take over as coach," Lens Managing Director Pierre Dreossi said. "(He is) a unifying personality obsessed with winning. A true enthusiast, a conqueror and a fine tactician." REUTERS

