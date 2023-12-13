Lens beat Sevilla to secure Europa League place

LENS, France - Angelo Fulgini's goal deep in stoppage time gave RC Lens a 2-1 win at home to Sevilla on Tuesday that secured third place in Champions League Group B and a spot in the Europa League.

Sevilla, Europa League champions for the seventh time last season, finished bottom of the group on two points, while Lens, who needed just a draw to claim third place, ended with eight points, one behind PSV in second, while Arsenal topped the group on 13.

Lens went ahead in the 63rd minute with a penalty converted by Przemyslaw Frankowski but Sergio Ramos equalised from the penalty spot for Sevilla in the 79th minute.

Sevilla piled on the pressure in the final minutes but were unable to find another, and Fulgini's goal in the sixth minute of added time gave Lens the win. REUTERS