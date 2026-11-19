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Leicester City drop sponsor after fan criticism over partnership with porn actress

BC Game had been Leicester’s sponsor since the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

Leicester City have parted ways with their front-of-shirt sponsor BC Game, the League One club said after the gambling firm’s appointment of a porn actress as an ambassador sparked a fan backlash.

BC Game had been Leicester’s sponsor since the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

“Leicester City Football Club and BC.GAME have reached a mutual agreement to conclude our commercial partnership with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement on Nov 18.

“The decision follows constructive discussions between both parties in recent days, during which we recognised our differing commercial priorities moving forward.”

BC Game named Russian porn actor Eva Elfie as brand ambassador earlier in November, with Leicester’s Foxes Trust Supporters Group raising concerns over the club’s partnership with the company.

“From the moment the club decided to take sponsorship from a betting company, we felt Leicester City were ditching its values,” the fan group said in a statement on Nov 4.

“Both gambling and pornography can have devastating impacts on people’s lives, in particular young people. Partnerships like these bring these two worlds to a larger audience and, by association, link them to Leicester City.

“Is this who we are now?”

Leicester defied the odds to win the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, but the Midlands club are now playing in the third tier of English football after suffering back-to-back relegations. REUTERS