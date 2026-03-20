Legia Warsaw fight for survival amid the chaos of Europe's tightest league

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March 19 - Legia Warsaw, Poland's most successful club, have been pulled into a relegation fight in a season where the Ekstraklasa has become Europe's tightest and most unpredictable league.

Legia, the only club never relegated from the Polish top flight in the post-war era and winners of a record 15 league titles, sit in the bottom three in a campaign so compressed that they are also nine points from European qualification.

The top flight in Poland has been volatile in recent years, producing three different champions in the last three seasons -- two of them first-time winners -- but this campaign has taken the unpredictability to new levels.

The top three, Zaglebie Lubin, Jagiellonia Bialystok and Lech Poznan, are locked together on 41 points, with an ever-changing chasing group within touching distance.

With nine matchdays remaining, seven points separate the leaders from ninth place in the 18-team standings, leaving at least half the league still in realistic contention for the title, with relegation still a threat for most clubs.

Across Europe, the picture looks very different.

In the Premier League, the gap between first and fourth is 19 points — the same margin that covers the entire Ekstraklasa table — while in France's Ligue 1, another 18‑team league, 44 points separate top from bottom.

Even in a 12-team league like the Scottish Premiership, 48 points divide first from last after 30 games.

CHAOS WITH CONSEQUENCES

The highest scoring side, Lechia Gdansk with 49 goals, also have the league's worst defensive record after conceding 47, and sit 14th in the standings, two points above Legia.

Despite their position, Lechia have won 10 games, one fewer than each of the top five in a season where inconsistency has been the norm.

Last season, Legia won the Polish Cup and reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League where they lost 4-2 on aggregate to Chelsea and won the away leg.

This campaign began promisingly as they beat league champions Lech Poznan to win the Polish Super Cup.

Yet they subsequently exited the Polish Cup at the first hurdle and were the only Polish side out of four not to advance from the league phase of the Conference League.

Legia have lost eight games but it is their 11 draws, the most in the league, that have left them struggling for survival.

Manager Marek Papszun was appointed in December and has been in charge since the league returned from its winter break. Despite starting with a loss, Papszun has steadied the ship somewhat but that may not be enough to survive.

They are the only side unbeaten over the last six games but remain in the bottom three and as the season enters its final weeks, the title race, European places and relegation battle remain entangled.

For Legia, the threat of a historic collapse hangs over a campaign that has already rewritten the competitive logic of Polish football. REUTERS