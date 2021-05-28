'Legend' Zidane leaves real post

MADRID • Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, the Spanish club said yesterday, just days after they were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

"It is now time to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion all these years," Real said in a statement.

"Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great myths and his legend goes beyond what he has done as a coach and player for our club.

"He knows that he is always in the heart of the club's supporters and that Real Madrid will always be his home."

The 48-year-old Frenchman's departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions, who finished second in La Liga, two points behind city rivals Atletico.

They also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals and suffered a humiliating exit in the Spanish King's Cup last 32 to third division minnows Alcoyano as Real failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.

Only 11 days ago Zidane, who has a contract until next year, denied press speculation he had already told his players he would be leaving at the end of the season.

"How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It's a lie," he said after a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

"I'm focused on this season. There is a game left and we are going to give everything. I only care what happens in this finale."

But, perhaps tellingly, he added: "The rest, we will see at the end of the season."

The announcement marks the end of his second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

THANK YOU ZIZOU Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great myths and his legend goes beyond what he has done as a coach and player for our club. REAL MADRID, La Liga giants, in a statement following news of coach Zinedine Zidane's resignation.

The 1998 World Cup winner first took the helm in January 2016 and guided Real to the 2017 La Liga title and an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles before abruptly quitting on May 31, 2018.

He returned in 2019, winning a second La Liga crown last year and the Spanish Super Cup.

Zidane could take another break from football, but he has been linked with taking charge of Europa League runners-up Manchester United, the France national team and Juventus, where he spent five years as a player.

However, Didier Deschamps, 52, is likely to remain France coach until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, barring a disastrous performance at the European Championship that kicks off next month.

Meanwhile, Italian media reported yesterday that Juve, who finished fourth in Serie A, will sack coach Andrea Pirlo, 42, but instead of seeking out Zidane, they have lined up former boss Massimiliano Allegri, 53.

Sky Italia said that Allegri will return to the Turin giants for a second spell two years on from his departure, after reaching an agreement with the club's hierarchy.

Juve pushed to complete the deal overnight amid concerns that other clubs could make a move for Allegri, Sky Italia reported, after Serie A champions Inter Milan terminated Antonio Conte's contract and news that Zidane is leaving Real.

Confirmation is expected to arrive once the two parties agree on whether Allegri will sign on for three or four years, according to reports.

In another merry-go-round of possible managerial changes, Conte is then likely to be in the frame to replace Zidane.

The former Juve and Chelsea boss was a target of Real president Florentino Perez in 2018, according to media reports at the time.

Real captain Sergio Ramos suggested, however, that a disciplinarian style might not go down too well at the Bernabeu.

Club great Raul Gonzalez, who is in charge of the club's reserve side Real Madrid Castilla, is also a candidate for the job.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS