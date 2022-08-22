Leeds' victory shows 'who wanted it more'

LONDON • Chelsea suffered their first English Premier League defeat this season as Edouard Mendy's embarrassing blunder put Leeds on course for a 3-0 win, while Brighton condemned West Ham to their third successive loss.

Mendy's costly mistake was the catalyst for their shocking implosion at Elland Road, as Brenden Aaronson netted after catching the goalkeeper taking too long in possession.

Rodrigo's fourth goal in three games this season doubled Leeds' advantage before half-time and Jack Harrison completed his team's first win over Chelsea since 2002 and their biggest against the Blues since 1995.

Kalidou Koulibaly also was sent off for a second booking after tripping Joe Gelhardt in the 84th minute, compounding the visitors' misery .

Unbeaten after three games, Leeds have moved into the top four in the table as Jesse Marsch builds on the momentum established during the club's successful fight to avoid relegation last season.

In contrast, Chelsea find themselves in the unusual position of sitting in 12th place, below their less glamorous London neighbours Fulham and Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel's side have taken just four points from their first three games and the German will be concerned at the way his expensively rebuilt team faded after Mendy's howler.

Marsch had cheekily suggested Tuchel's one-match touchline ban for his clashes with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte last weekend should have been imposed in time for Chelsea's trip to Yorkshire.

Tuchel might have wished he could be anywhere but Elland Road as Chelsea fell apart.

United States midfielder Aaronson, a £24.7 million (S$40.6 million) summer buy from RB Salzburg, was delighted to open his account for Leeds.

"I've dreamed about this for a long time and it's a dream come true and it shows how much progress we have made," he said. "It shows who wanted it more. The crowd got us pumped up and everyone was driven."

Harrison added: "We conducted a really good tactical plan from Jesse and we knew how important it was to come out strong and that set the tone from there.

"Credit to the tactics and production from the team as well. We set the tone today and have to aim for this performance every week. I know it's difficult but if we have something to aim for, that's the motivation for us."

At the London Stadium, Brighton added to West Ham's woes with an impressive 2-0 victory. Alexis Mac Allister put Brighton ahead in the 22nd minute after Danny Welbeck was fouled by West Ham's debutant defender Thilo Kehrer, a £10 million midweek signing from Paris Saint-Germain.

The German protested that the foul had taken place outside the penalty area, but a video assistant referee check proved otherwise and Mac Allister calmly converted the spot kick.

Leandro Trossard raced through to bag Brighton's second goal with a composed finish past Lukasz Fabianski in the 66th minute.

Despite selling their two best players in the summer in Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma, the Seagulls are now in the top five with seven points from their first three games, while West Ham sank to the bottom of the table, replacing Manchester United.

