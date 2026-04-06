Leeds United beat West Ham United in shoot-out to reach FA Cup semis for first time in 39 years

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Leeds United players celebrating after winning the penalty shoot-out following their 2-2 draw with West Ham United in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the London Stadium on April 5.

– Leeds United reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 39 years, earning a date with Chelsea, as they survived a dramatic penalty shoot-out after squandering a two-goal lead in a thrilling clash with West Ham United on April 5.

Daniel Farke’s side were moments away from victory at the London Stadium, after Ao Tanaka’s first-half goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half penalty put them in control.

But West Ham staged a stoppage-time rally, as Mateus Fernandes reduced the deficit before Axel Disasi’s equaliser forced extra time.

With the score still level at 2-2 after the additional period, Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri emerged as their shoot-out hero.

Leeds missed their first penalty as reserve goalkeeper Finlay Herrick replaced the injured Alphonse Areola for his Hammers debut and blocked Joel Piroe’s effort.

But Calvert-Lewin, Brenden Aaronson, Wilfried Gnonto and Pascal Struijk all converted their kicks.

Perri saved Jarrod Bowen’s opening effort for West Ham and also denied Pablo as Leeds won 4-2 on penalties.

“We always do it the tough way, never the easy way. We could have made our lives easier,” Farke said. “We had a late sucker punch when the whole stadium was buzzing.

“To keep the nerves and win the penalty shoot-out shows great mentality and character.

“A chapter of Leeds history. It will be a big night for us at Wembley.”

The Yorkshire club are in the semi-finals for the first time since 1987, when they lost to eventual winners Coventry at Hillsborough.

Leeds have lost on their past three trips to Wembley, in the 2024 Championship play-off final, the 2008 League One play-off final and the 1996 League Cup final.

But they will not be daunted by eight-time FA Cup champions Chelsea, having beaten them 3-1 at Elland Road in December before a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in February.

“We will be the underdog, that’s for sure. Chelsea are a big name and a side full of top players, but we have written history,” said Farke. “Nobody expected us to go though to the semi-final and, of course, we are greedy to go to the next step.

“Now we will try to take over the capital with 30,000 people.”

For older fans, the matchup will rekindle memories of the 1970 FA Cup final between the sides, which the Blues won in a replay.

Manchester City, who will face Championship side Southampton in the other semi-final, are bidding to make the final for a fourth consecutive year.

With the showpiece set for May 16, it could well be a fitting swansong for captain Bernardo Silva, who will leave the club at the end of the season, assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed on April 5.

The 31-year-old Portugal international, who won the FA Cup in 2019 and 2023 besides six Premier League titles and the Champions League during a nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, will depart as a free agent when his contract expires after the campaign concludes.

“Every good story comes to an end,” Lijnders told reporters after City’s 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool.

“I hope he enjoys the last months - there are only six weeks left – and has a good farewell. He deserves all that attention.”

Silva joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 for about £43.5 million (S$74 million) and has since made over 450 appearances for the club.

Known for his tactical versatility, superb technique and tireless work rate, the midfielder has been a cornerstone of City’s side under Guardiola.

After winning the League Cup in March, City remain in contention for a domestic treble as the 2025-26 campaign enters its final weeks, despite trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points.

The Manchester club have a game in hand and eight matches remaining to bridge the deficit. AFP, REUTERS