Leeds pull away from drop zone after 3-1 win over Burnley

Jack Harrison's strike just before half-time gave Leeds United the lead over Burnley in yesterday's critical Premier League relegation battle at Elland Road. The visitors equalised thanks to substitute Maxwell Cornet's stunning free kick in the 54th minute, before Stuart Dallas put the home side ahead again in the 77th minute. Daniel James, a second-half substitute for Leeds, sealed the three points with a breakaway goal in stoppage time. The 3-1 loss keeps the Clarets 18th in the standings with 11 points, while Leeds stay 16th but moved eight points clear of the final relegation spot.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY

Brentford 2 Villa 1

Everton 2 Brighton 3

Leeds 3 Burnley 1

Chelsea v Liverpool

Last kick-off

TODAY

Man United v Wolves

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am

POSTPONED

Southampton v Newcastle

Leicester v Norwich