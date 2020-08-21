Leeds earn Anfield visit for EPL return

LONDON • Leeds' first English Premier League game in 16 years will see them play champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sept 12.

Runners-up Manchester City and Manchester United will miss the opening weekend to give them extra time to recover from their European exertions.

However, that privilege was not extended to Chelsea and Wolves, who will start their seasons on Sept 14 despite their involvement in Europe. The Blues exited the Champions League nearly two weeks ago, while Wolves bid farewell to the Europa League last week.

City and United were eliminated from the Champions League and Europa League respectively last weekend, three weeks after the end of the top-flight season.

This means all 20 sides will have at least 30 days off - as guaranteed by the English Football Association - between seasons after the late finish caused by the three-month coronavirus stoppage.

Leeds, back in the top tier for the first time since the 2003-04 season, could not have asked for a tougher first game than the Reds, who have not lost a home league game in more than three years.

Tottenham host Everton, Arsenal visit newly-promoted Fulham and Chelsea travel south to Brighton.

United will kick off their season at home to Crystal Palace on Sept 19, while City will travel to Wolves for their opener on the same day.

Jurgen Klopp's men have a tricky start - travelling to Chelsea after Leeds before welcoming Arsenal - but so do the Red Devils, who have to host Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal in their first seven games.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be even more concerned by their run-in as from March, his team face trips to City, Spurs and bitter rivals Leeds, before hosting Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 1.

The first major derby of the season is set for Oct 17 when Everton host Liverpool in Merseyside, while the two Manchester derbies are scheduled for the weekends of Dec 12 and March 6.

GAMES TO WATCH

SEPT 19 Chelsea v Liverpool NOV 7 Man City v Liverpool DEC 5 Tottenham v Arsenal DEC 12 Man United v Man City FEB 6 Liverpool v Man City

The season, which will not have a winter break, will conclude on May 23, less than three weeks before the start of the rescheduled Euro 2020.

Adrian, Liverpool's reserve goalkeeper, yesterday told the club website his teammates were all "checking their phones" for the fixtures.

"Everything is coming closer and closer and closer," he said. "We now know all the fixtures from the beginning until the end, all the tough periods and the Christmas period.

"It will be a nice season, but tough. Last season was wonderful and historical, but now, we're going to be in the present and we face a big challenge in front of us. We are more than ready to face the big challenge of the season that is coming."

His side will take on FA Cup winners Arsenal in the traditional Community Shield curtain-raiser on Aug 29 at Wembley.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS