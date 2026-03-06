Leeds boss Farke fined and suspended for confronting referee after loss to City

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - February 28, 2026 Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes at the end of the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

March 6 - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been handed a one-match suspension and a fine of 8,000 pounds for confronting the match officials after their Premier League loss to Manchester City, the Football Association said on Friday.

Soon after City won 1-0 at Leeds last month, Farke made a beeline for the referee after the final whistle and was quickly shown a red card, with assistant manager Edmund Riemer suggesting what the German said was "too aggressive".

"It was alleged that the manager entered the field of play at full time to confront the match official/s, contrary to Law 12 of the Laws of the Game," the FA said in a statement.

"Daniel Farke subsequently admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard one-match suspension and 8,000 pounds fine."

Leeds are 15th in the league standings and next host Norwich City -- a team Farke previously managed -- in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. REUTERS