Leeds axe Bielsa after horror run

LONDON • Leeds yesterday sacked manager Marcelo Bielsa following a poor run of results that left the Premier League side just two points above the relegation zone.

Saturday's dispiriting 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road was their fourth straight defeat, during which the 16th-placed side have conceded 17 goals.

The 66-year-old Argentinian remained convinced he could turn things around, but the Leeds board decided they had to act.

The club intend to make an announcement regarding Bielsa's successor today, with multiple media reports saying former RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch is in line to take over.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani said he was forced to act due to the club's "precarious position" in the Premier League.

"This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

"The moments created, particularly in the 2019-20 season and winning promotion, will of course live long in all our memories...

"However... I believe a change is required now in order to secure our league status."

Bielsa, who took charge at Elland Road in 2018, will be remembered as one of the most important managers in the club's history.

He ended Leeds' 16-year absence from the top flight and then delivering a top-10 finish in their first season back in swashbuckling style.

But their second season has been blighted by injuries and heavy criticism over his tactics.

While he has been deprived of key players for large chunks of the season, including Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips, his refusal to abandon his attacking principles and adopt a more defensive approach has seen Leeds ship a league-worst 60 goals.

Ultimately, it was Bielsa's stubbornness that cost him, with director of football Victor Orta saying: "We cannot hide from recent results".

Meanwhile, Tomas Soucek's 59th-minute goal gave West Ham a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE