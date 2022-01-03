Learning Rangnick's way, step by step

LONDON • Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick headed into this new year undefeated in four Premier League games - including three wins - but he is not looking too far ahead and hopes to develop his team step by step.

Speaking ahead of today's home clash with Wolves, the German insisted that he and his coaching staff are focusing on the short term for now, even if the minimum requirement for a club like United is to get into the top four.

"Just keep developing the team," the 63-year-old said on the club's official website. "This is my job and it's not so much thinking about the end of the season, nobody can foresee that.

"For us, it's about taking the next steps and developing this group of players. I think we have taken some steps already, bearing in mind we have not had much time to train.

"So far, I see that the players are willing to learn, to take the next steps and this for me is the most important part for the upcoming weeks and months."

Following two 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich and a 1-1 draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils convincingly beat Burnley 3-1 last Thursday and are seventh in the standings.

Rangnick added that he hopes to improve the understanding between all his players on the pitch and not just Portuguese star attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in all competitions since he rejoined the club in the close season while Fernandes - one of United's key players last season - has suffered a dip in form, prompting questions on whether the pair can play together.

Fernandes was suspended for United's win over Burnley and Rangnick said he was happy with the way his players adapted.

"Against Burnley, we had to play without Bruno and again we did well, we played with two strikers, two wingers, two No. 6s, every player in his best possible position," he told Sky Sports.

"This is another thing we're trying to achieve, no matter which formation we're trying to play, we have every player in his best possible position. So it's not only about the partnership between Cristiano and Bruno, it's about partnerships between other players."

He was especially pleased with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who played alongside Ronaldo.

"Edinson was the player with the highest distance in the whole team," Rangnick said.

"Since we'll change the team and starting line-up every game, it's about different partnerships and developing the whole team, and they should play with the same mindset and principles when we're in possession or the other team is in possession."

United have no fresh injury concerns while the injured Paul Pogba and wantaway forward Anthony Martial remain on the sidelines.

Wolves' Portuguese manager Bruno Lage, meanwhile, has highlighted the threat of Ronaldo.

"When you have a player like him who can score goals, it is hard to believe he is 36," he said. "He has been at this level since he was very young. He is a machine, he wants to score, to score, to score.

"I think any team in the world would want a player like him. If they (United) are not happy with him, I have a place for him here. But I know they are happy with him."

Pedro Neto and Jonny Castro Otto are recovering from injuries but remain in the treatment room with Willy Boly, Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

REUTERS

MAN UNITED V WOLVES

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am