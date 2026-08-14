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Singapore's Shah Shahiran (centre) shows steely focus in training before the first leg of their ASEAN Championship semi-finals against Thailand.

SINGAPORE – If one were to fixate on statistics alone, it would be easy to write off Shah Shahiran as an ordinary midfielder with one goal and no assists in his 45 international appearances for Singapore and ignore his qualities.

But anyone who watched the Lions’ final ASEAN Championship Group A game would recognise the 26-year-old’s importance as he produced a goal-saving block in the second minute and contributed to Ilhan Fandi’s 66th-minute equaliser on top of a dynamic display in the heart of midfield.

Ultimately, the 1-1 draw sent four-time winners Singapore through to the semi-finals, where they will face record seven-time champions Thailand at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 15 for the first leg and at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok for the second leg three days later.

Ahead of the home game, Shah told The Straits Times: “I just followed my instincts to get into that space to make the block, and it was also natural for me to put the ball back in the box as we had numbers in attack. I’m happy to play my part but it was a team effort to get the result we needed.

“It’s nice when people recognise what I can do on the pitch, and I take it as both a compliment and pressure when they feel I’m capable of doing more.

“My strength lies in controlling the game and dictating the tempo. Of course, I always feel I can do better, but I’ve also learnt from coach Gavin (Lee) to block out the noise and focus on what I can control, what I can do better, and help the team.”

Not only does Shah strive to drive Singapore’s midfield, but he has also gone some way in controlling his football destiny.

The wiry player started playing football at age seven after accompanying his father for kickabouts in Bedok, before joining the Junior Sports Academy.

He was selected for the Singapore Sports School and National Football Academy, but there was a point where he was overlooked because of his scrawny frame.

Still viewed by some as waifish, the 1.73m, 59kg Shah said: “ My father is also lean, but I was really small back then and didn’t get many call-ups for tournaments. To be honest, I almost gave up because I also didn’t think I could make it.

“But playing street soccer with my friends made me happy, so I stayed humble and hungry and kept working hard for my chance. I’m not scared of any opponent’s size. I just play my game and always give 100 per cent in every challenge.”

That chance came when he was offered a professional contract by Tampines Rovers in 2018, and he developed into a key player for club and country under the watchful eye of former Stags coach Lee.

The 35-year-old said: “Shah’s composure is crucial for the group. He is a team player who will be there for his teammates and more importantly for the team, he contributes to all phases of the game.”

The Lions, who are unbeaten in eight competitive matches under Lee, welcome back Kyoga Nakamura, but they will miss the 38-cap, nine-goal Song Ui-young who is suspended.

As such, Shah and his teammates have to be at the top of their game to overcome world No. 94 Thailand, who reached the final in 11 of the 15 previous editions.

Lions midfielder Shah Shahiran (No. 8, in red) sliding in to deny a goal-bound shot by Indonesia’s Mitchell Baker (right) during their Asean Championship Group A match at Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

As if that is not fearsome enough, since losing the first leg of the 2012 final to Singapore, the War Elephants have won their last 10 encounters with a combined score of 25-7.

In this edition, they won their four group games with a combined score of 10-0, despite having just three foreign-born players in Manuel Bihr (Germany), Oussama Thiangkham (Morocco) and Patrik Gustavsson (Sweden), and missing big guns such as star playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, winger Supachok Sarachat, and Norwegian-born right-back Nicholas Mickelson.

Displaying strength in depth, they made sweeping changes to their starting line-ups in their last two group games against the Philippines and Myanmar to avoid suspension, and still maintained their perfect record.

A defiant Lee said: “All these numbers give you context and inform us of the challenge we can expect, but they don’t own us.

“We’re focused and calm, but also excited to play in front of a full crowd and hopefully we give a good performance that will take us to Thailand with a good situation to bring us closer to getting past the hurdle.”

Lee, who was just 22 when Singapore last beat Thailand 3-1 at Jalan Besar en route to the 2012 title, added: “The fond memories were the fans’ reactions and their relationship with the team. That sort of support is something all these players yearn for, and tomorrow is another opportunity to bring us closer to that.

“Our strength lies in the team and the fans are a big part of that. Window to window, this team is getting bigger because we are getting more and more support. Tomorrow night, the fans will bring their noise and emotions, and we have to go out there with a performance worthy of that support.”

Thailand coach Anthony Hudson, who previously coached Singapore forward Ilhan Fandi at BG Pathum United, has seen enough of the Lions’ progress to not belittle the 148th-ranked side.

The Englishman, 45, said: “Singapore have improved a lot over the Asian Cup qualifying campaign and Gavin has done a great job.

“I’ve been messaging Ilhan throughout the tournament and sending him some jokes. He’s a great guy but for 90 minutes tomorrow, I don’t think we’re going to be friends.

“We are very familiar with a lot of their players and they are a team that gives everything, so we will respect the opponents and there will be absolutely no complacency from us.”

Even though Thailand have won their last 10 games against Singapore, their head coach Anthony Hudson insists the War Elephants will not be complacent in their ASEAN Championship semi-finals on Aug 15 and 18. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

But Shah believes his team can register another morale-boosting result with the backing of the home fans who snapped up more than 4,000 of the home allocation tickets within minutes on Aug 12.

The father of an 11-month-old boy said: “I was shocked to hear they were sold out after only seven minutes. I’m so happy to know of the support and excited to play and give 100 per cent for the country in front of them. We want to make our fans and families proud.”